The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual emergency preparedness workshop Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. At 6 p.m., attendees can visit information booths to gather resources and enter giveaways for prizes. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Residents will learn how to build an at-home emergency supply kit and how to sign up for emergency notifications.

