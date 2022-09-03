The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual emergency preparedness workshop Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. At 6 p.m., attendees can visit information booths to gather resources and enter giveaways for prizes. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Residents will learn how to build an at-home emergency supply kit and how to sign up for emergency notifications.
The Chino Valley Fire District will present wildfire preparedness tips, demonstrate hands-only CPR, and introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders to access when responding to a call.
The Chino Hills Police Department will discuss evacuation procedures and emergency communications.
Other organizations present will be the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team (CHART), LifeStream, and American Red Cross.
At the end of the presentation, attendees will be given a free emergency whistle with a small storage compartment. Raffle prize winners will be announced at that time.
