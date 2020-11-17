Three women were treated for minor injuries and later booked into the West Valley Detention Center after a fight at a Chino business Sunday morning.
Rhea Fiske, 52, of Lake Havasu, Arizona and her 77-year-old mother Joann Menezes, of Henderson, Nevada, got involved in a fight with 56-year-old Zelda Haro, of Chino at 11:06 a.m. at a business in the 12900 block of Central Avenue, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
All three were treated at Chino Valley Medical Center prior to being booking into jail, the sergeant said.
“Ms. Fiske and Ms. Menezes signed private-party arrest forms against Ms. Haro,” the sergeant said. “Ms. Haro signed a private-party arrest form against Ms. Fiske and Ms. Menezes.”
The reason for the fight was not disclosed.
San Bernardino County jail records show all three women were released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga at 10:35 p.m. Sunday.
Court dates are pending, records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
