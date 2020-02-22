The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the establishment of a transportation ad hoc committee to evaluate transportation needs, issues, and funding requirements when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The council will select two members to work with staff to develop policy, funding and legislative advocacy recommendations.
These recommendations will be presented to the city council.
According to a staff report, the city has approximately 200 miles of public streets bordered by the 71, 60, and 91 freeway that serve residents and commuters from San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
The transportation system is used by all types of private, public and commercial vehicles and managed by local, county and state agencies with federal funding playing a critical role in its maintenance and improvements.
“Because of the complex nature of our local and regional transportation system, city staff is recommending the committee develop coordinated and comprehensive policy,” according to the report.
Temporary signs
Amending the development code on temporary signs in the public right-of-way, including realtor open house signs, will also be discussed.
According to a staff report, the permitting process has gone smoothly, but enforcement has required substantial staff time, so improvements have been suggested to streamline both processes.
Since the ordinance was adopted in May 2018, there have been 1,000 temporary sign permits issued with an average of 10 to 20 permits per week, according to a staff report.
Since December 2018, when enforcement began, city staff has issued more than 150 violations and removed approximately 400 unpermitted or illegally placed signs.
Some of the changes include adding the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue to the list of intersections that require a 50-foot setback from the corner and mandating that the permit be adhered to both sides of the sign.
A recommended change to reduce the number of signs in the right-of-way from 15 to 10 was turned down by the Chino Hills Planning Commission in December after several Realtors opposed the reduction.
City staff had recommended the reduction based on field experience that the maximum number of signs used by Realtors did not appear to exceed 10.
However, given the speakers’ concerns, the commission and staff agreed that the maximum number of signs in the right-of-way should remain at 15, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.