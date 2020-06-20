Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons will be among nearly a dozen panelists Thursday, June 25 on a San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools webinar called “A Watershed Moment – Policing, Protesting and Perspective.”
The webinar, scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m., is free but registration is required at https://sbcss.k12oms.org/1784 186697.
Educators, law enforcement and school-based safety officers will discuss the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest.
The discussion will include the worldwide protests of systemic racism, inequality and injustice that followed Mr. Floyd’s death.
“As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, it is critical that we engage in open dialogue that is rooted in sharing diverse perspectives that focus on compassion, empathy and our shared humanity,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “As a society, we need to aspire to provide equitable outcomes for all, regardless of race.”
In addition to Chief Simmons, other panelists are Jason Anderson, San Bernardino County District Attorney; Cuahtemoc Avila, superintendent for Rialto Unified School District; Hardy Brown, County Board of Education member; Olivia Dahlin, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools program manager for Clinical Services; Shannon Dicus, undersheriff for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department; Will Greer, director of Equality and Targeted Student Achievement for the San Bernardino City Unified School District; Al Jackson, police chief for the San Bernardino Community College District; Joseph Paulino, police chief for San Bernardino City Unified; and Derek Williams, police chief for the City of Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.