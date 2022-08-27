A bike repair station has been installed by the City of Chino Hills at Meadows Park that runs alongside Butterfield Ranch Road, a 9.5-acre meandering parkway that’s popular with bicycle riders. Bicyclists can hang their bike on the arms to make repairs or perform maintenance with tools that are attached to the stand. If the station is well-received, the city will consider adding more, possibly at Grand Avenue Park, La Sierra Trailhead, and Community Park.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino Police jail three Pomona men in suspected months-long organized burglary and cargo theft ring
- Don Lugo grad Zendejas selected to California HS Football Hall of Fame
- City fumes over state edict on Shoppes II
- Exciting playground coming to Crossroads
- Walt Pocock named Outstanding Citizen of the Year
- Local car club president arrested after burnouts in Chino intersection
- Mandarin immersion program opens at Hidden Trails Elementary
- Police and Fire NOTES
- 22 additional charges filed against Chino Hills man accused of torture
- Apartments rising near 71 Freeway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Suspect arrested Monday morning after 60-mile pursuit from Chino to Casino Morongo (3)
- High school fall season schedules announced (1)
- Middle school students learn life lessons (1)
- Walt Pocock named Outstanding Citizen of the Year (1)
- Investing in programs to address drought (1)
- City fumes over state edict on Shoppes II (1)
- Exciting playground coming to Crossroads (1)
- Opinion Editorial (1)
- Chino Hills candidates list expenses, contributions (1)
- Commission to weigh in on removal of dying oak tree (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.