Bike repair station
City of Chino Hills photo

A bike repair station has been installed by the City of Chino Hills at Meadows Park that runs alongside Butterfield Ranch Road, a 9.5-acre meandering parkway that’s popular with bicycle riders. Bicyclists can hang their bike on the arms to make repairs or perform maintenance with tools that are attached to the stand. If the station is well-received, the city will consider adding more, possibly at Grand Avenue Park, La Sierra Trailhead, and Community Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.