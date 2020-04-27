They need your help.
The Chino Neighborhood House at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino will host a community drive up food donation event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17 to fill their shelves with groceries they will later distribute to their pre-registered families.
Residents can donate a bag of groceries, cash or checks to the organization, which has assisted families in need for 75 years.
Information: Luis Calvo Jr. at (909) 248-5665, chn91710@yahoo.com or chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
Food distribution
Chino Neighborhood House is distributing pre-packaged grocery bags 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to clients’ front doors.
Adults, children and senior citizens that live within the Chino Valley school district and meet the low to moderate income standards for San Bernardino County can apply to receive one distribution a month from the organization.
Benefit applications in English and Spanish are on the website: neighborhood house.com.
Volunteers pack between 80 and 100 bags of food each week that include grocery staples such as beans, sugar, pasta, cheese, fruit and vegetables, board president Kevin Cisneroz said.
For the health and safety of volunteers and clients, the organization has closed its store operation and is currently not able to provide clothing or other essential items, Mr. Cisneroz said.
With its store currently closed, the organization is no longer using a point system which had previously been allotted to clients as a shopping currency.
The grocery bags are currently being distributed to clients at their front door.
Typically, 350 families and individuals are served each month and the goal is to “stretch” to 400, Mr. Cisneroz said.
“As our community continues to provide for the Neighborhood House, we will continue to give it out,” he said.
Funding is received through government funds and donations from local citizens and businesses.
Information about receiving food, donating, or volunteering is on the website neighborhoodhouse.com and the organization’s Facebook page.
