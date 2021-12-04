Chino Hills High School Theatre Department

Chino Hills High School Theatre Department

 Submitted photo

The Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present “Princess Tea Meet and Greet” at 2 p.m. today (Dec. 4) and Sunday, Dec. 5 at the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. The program will begin with an opening number, followed by a meet and greet of favorite princesses, light refreshments, crafts, and photo opportunities. Tickets are $10 for children under 12, and $15 for adults. To purchase tickets, visit theatreatchhs.seatyourself.biz.

