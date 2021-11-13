A large workload increase in the administration department has prompted Chino staff to create one new position and reclassify others.
The Chino City Council approved the changes Nov. 2.
A part-time management aide has been reclassified to full-time deputy city clerk, the part-time management aide for multimedia will be full-time, and the management analyst will become the assistant to the city manager.
The new assistant to the city manager will research and report on special projects and assist the city manager with the tracking of council initiatives and annual goals.
The position will go into effect Nov. 15, said Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro.
The deputy city clerk will support the expanded workload of the city clerk by covering additional council workshops and special meetings, an anticipated city special election, fulfilling public records requests and handling records.
The management aide for multimedia will assist with communication on social media platforms and help compile and organize photos and video footage.
