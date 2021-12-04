Christmas lights

Christmas lights

 Submitted photo

This decorated Christmas house at 15763 Pistachio St. in Chino Hills features a synchronized light show to music that loops continuously from 5 to 10 p.m. and includes six Christmas songs. The owner designs, cuts, bends, welds and paints all the metal decorations. Setting up the show takes about three weeks. The home is off Peyton Drive and Valle Vista Drive at the top of the hill above Oak Ridge Elementary School. Residents with decorated homes may submit their address to the Champion at news@championnewspapers.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.