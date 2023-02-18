Chino Hills resident Madeline Barnes was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Ms. Barnes is majoring in criminal justice. Students must have full-time status and earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Two Chino Hills residents earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Alex Abbott, a senior majoring in finance, and Austin Clark, a junior majoring in biology, earned at least a 3.5 grade point average on 12 or more hours of graded work for their spot on the dean’s list.
Chino’s Max Ewins was initiated into the Concordia University Irvine Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
This year, the society approved 213 new initiates from 10 universities in January.
Students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate or professional students in the top 35 percent of their class to earn initiation into the society.
