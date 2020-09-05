Another drive-up ice cream social with physical distancing will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive. Prizes will be given away.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program.
Ice cream will be available to the first 100 residents.
City staff will wear face coverings and gloves to ensure a safe drive-up experience for all participants.
Residents are asked to wear face coverings.
The city has resumed its monthly Active Adults Newsletter that includes resources, updates on closures, and upcoming activities and events.
For assistance: 364-2700.
