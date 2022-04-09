The Monte Vista Water District that provides wholesale water service to the City of Chino Hills, is requesting reimbursement of $6,195,483 from the city for a portion of its costs in building a water treatment facility to remove the chemical 1,2,3-TCP from groundwater obtained from three wells.
The Chino Hills City Council will consider the request during Tuesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m. April 12 in council chambers.
The item is on the consent calendar.
The total project cost is approximately $16,978,249.
According to a city staff report, the city questions whether its water supply agreement with the Monte Vista Water District obligates it to pay for additional treatment infrastructure needed because of new regulations. Staff will recommend reimbursement anyway since the city recognizes the importance of its partnership with the district and the need for the facility to supply the city with water.
