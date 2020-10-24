Halloween Town
13031 Raintree Place
Greg Traver and Rory Quirin of Command G Design Group present their tenth annual handcrafted display (see photos) inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The event has grown to more than a dozen handcrafted characters.
Visit Facebook and search Chino Halloween Town.
The couple states, in rhyme, “please wear your mask and keep your distance, so we may keep safe and secure our existence.”
Lights and music will be available tonight (Oct. 24), Sunday, Oct. 25, Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
Grim Reaper
4685 Torrey Pines Drive
A giant grim reaper holding a scythe (see photo) stands ready to receive trick-or-treaters into the candy zone where a guillotine awaits the daring (see photo).
The Songco family will have plenty of candy “on hand” but warned that “severe penalties” are in store for those who don’t follow the honor system, as evidenced in the basket under the guillotine.
A larger-than-life spider is on the roof and a ghoul is near the fountain.
Skeleton Chute
6128 Seven Oaks St.
The Rulison home at 6128 Seven Oaks St. in Butterfield Ranch features a skeleton horse and hearse carriage.
The Rulisons have devised a social-distancing candy delivery system with PVC pipes with a plastic skull at the opening, wrapped in mummy gauze.
Pirate House
15932 Wilmington
The DeCambra family of Chino Hills will pay tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a burning pirate ship, animatronic skeletons, treasure chests, barrels of rum, sound effects, and a smoking cannon at 15932 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community.
Mr. DeCambra will distribute candy “hands-free” and encourage trick-or-treaters to social distance.
Lights will be turned on from 7 to 9 p.m. until Halloween. Those who would like to view close-up animation may view the house tonight (Oct. 24) Sunday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 30.
On Halloween night, full sound and music will operate.
Haunted Farm House
6219 Fleetwood Lane
Brandon and Primavera Barron, residents for 22 years at their Butterfield Ranch home, have chosen “Haunted Farm House” for this year’s theme.
Their house includes two giant skeleton heads and a full bodied skeleton that sits on a stoop outside the second story window to greet guests.
Corn stalks, scary haunted scarecrows, and a little graveyard are featured.
Little skeletons hang under the front door patio.
The attraction includes strobe lights, black lights, a fog machine and some sound effects.
Other addresses
•Stone Ridge Drive off Twin Oaks, east of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Chino Hills
•3494 Bayberry Drive, Chino Hills, pirate theme
•15245 Oakwood Lane, Chino Hills, “Haunted Alley,” animatronics, glow in the dark, people will be “scaring” trick-or-treaters, haunted graveyard.
Chino Hills house decorating contest
The City of Chino Hills is looking for photographs of homes that are decorated for Halloween. Categories are “classic Halloween,” “spookiest,” and “most creative.”
Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby in Chino Hills.
Photos are due Oct. 31. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 2.
The city is also looking for photographs of the best pumpkin carvings, Halloween costumes, and pet Halloween costumes. Gift card prizes will be given.
To register for any of the contests, visit chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Chino Hills trick or treat Oct. 30
The City of Chino Hills will host a free drive-through trick or treat 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event will include city booths giving out craft activity kits, swag items, and candy. Local agencies will decorate car trunks to dispense candy.
Entertainment will be provided. Face coverings are required.
The number of passengers may not exceed the number of safety belts.
Participants are required to register for a 15-minute time slot ticket, free of charge, to ensure traffic flows swiftly. Sign up at chinohills.org/re conline.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino drive-through Spooktacular Oct. 31
The City of Chino invites the community to a modified Halloween Spooktacular 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
There is no admission charge.
Residents will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.
Events include a scavenger hunt, spooky tunnel, and various stations providing treats.
Residents may decorate their vehicles for a chance to win a prize.
Winners of contests will be contacted after the event to pick up prizes.
Booth vendors are being sought to pass out candy, treats, and promotional information and coupons. They may not sell products.
To register for the free event, visit cityofchino.org/halloween.
Healthy Chino virtual pumpkin carving
Carve a pumpkin and send in the photo to the City of Chino from Monday, Oct. 19 to 29 for a chance to win a prize from the Healthy Chino program.
Photo categories are silly, spooky, most creative and best Chino theme.
Email a jpeg photo, category, first and last name and phone number to healthychi no@cityofchino.org.
Carving kits are available for $10 for Chino residents and $20 for non-residents.
They include one City of Chino bucket, one set of carving tools, one Halloween tablecloth, seven carving stencils and craft supplies.
Information: healthychino@cityofchino.org.
