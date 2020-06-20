Chino Hills resident Oscar Limon has been selected as the City of Chino Hills 2020 summer highlighted volunteer.
Mr. Limon has been a member of the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team (CHART) since 2015, a city-sponsored group of licensed ham radio operators who provide emergency communications for the city.
Mr. Limon began volunteering in 2007 with the Family Service Association as a certified food handler serving lunches at the Chino Senior Center.
He continued serving seniors for the Visiting Nurses Agency teaching “Fraud Against Seniors,” “How to Prevent Falls,” and “How to Survive a Disaster.”
In 2012, he became a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member of the Fontana Police and Fire Departments. Just a year later, he became a CERT instructor for the City of Fontana and San Bernardino County.
In 2014, Mr. Limon became a Fontana Amateur Radio Operator. Next, he was a presenter for the Fontana Police Department’s “Active Shooter” program and a volunteer with the Emergency Communications Service for San Bernardino County Fire.
Last year, he became a “Train-the-Trainer” instructor for Listos, a disaster preparedness program tailored to Spanish-speaking communities. After the Ridgecrest earthquake in 2019, he served as an Emergency Communications Service radio operator and CERT supervisor in Trona, California.
He was named one of 31 “safety heroes” by the Fontana Police Department. He was presented with the Listos Award by San Bernardino County.
When asked what he enjoys the most about volunteering, Mr. Limon said, “It’s the idea of giving back to the community and personal satisfaction that inspires me.”
Mr. Limon worked for 34 years as a manager for the United Parcel Service (UPS).
He and his wife Laura of 46 years have lived in Chino Hills since 1988.
They have one daughter, Lauren, and have travelled to various countries around the world.
During his spare time, Oscar does what he does best — he volunteers at the Chino Senior Center.
