Incumbents James Na and Andrew Cruz were re-elected and challenger Don Bridge was elected in a field of eight candidates for the Chino Valley Unified school board's three open seats on Nov. 3.
Mr. Na, a Chino Hills resident, was elected to his fourth term after winning in 2016, 2012 and 2008 and Mr. Cruz will serve his third term after his elections in 2016 and 2012.
“I’d like to thank the Chino Valley residents for their confidence in me,” Mr. Na said. “I strive to make our school district No. 1 in California.”
Mr. Cruz, of Chino, who has been an outspoken advocate for sending students back to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, said he feels he was re-elected by residents who want their children to have in-person learning.
“It’s time to go back to school,” Mr. Cruz said. “I just do the best that I can. I’m grateful for the communities of Chino and Chino Hills that we resonate the same kind of values and promises that we want in our children’s prosperity and having life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Mr. Bridge, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2018, said he looks forward to working with the entire board.
The retired Chino Valley Unified school teacher and 28-year resident of Chino Hills said, "I’m pleased to have been elected as one of the top three candidates to the Chino Valley Unified School Board. I would like to thank the community for their support and encouragement of my campaign. Additionally, I want to congratulate Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz on their re-election."
Mr. Na received 20,564 votes, or 19.68 percent, according to San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters numbers. Mr. Bridge finished second with 18,679 (17.88 percent) and Mr. Cruz placed third with 17,435 votes (16.69 percent).
Chino Hills resident Havaughnia Hayes-White was fourth with 13,378 votes (12.81 percent), former school board member Sylvia Orozco, of Chino, took fifth with 11,933 votes (11.42 percent), Jody Moore, a Chino resident, was sixth with 9,613 votes (9.20 percent), Chino resident Tony Flores was seventh with 8,424 votes (8.06 percent) and Vincent Coletta placed eighth with 4,419 votes (4.23 percent).
Incumbent Irene Hernandez-Blair, who won four-year terms to the school board in the 2012 and 2016 elections, decided not to seek re-election in 2020.
County numbers show 48,974 voters in school district boundaries voted in the election, which is 47.22 percent of all registered voters.
