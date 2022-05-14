Healthy Hills
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Eason Hu, 9, demonstrates his physical prowess with push-ups at the Healthy Hills booth during the Chino Hills Community Services Department’s open house May 7 announcing summer programs. His 4-year-old brother Larry Hu encourages him by sucking on a lollipop while his mom Juan Liu enjoys the feat. Cheering him on are Jacob Velasco, community services coordinator and Brianna Higgins, recreation specialist.

