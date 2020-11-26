Chino Hills Active Adults ages 50 plus are invited to join a drive-through Christmas luncheon noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meals will be individually prepared and packaged for a safe distribution.
Residents must remain in their vehicles.
Chino Valley Fire District personnel will help distribute meals and prizes.
Cost is $10 per person.
To register, visit the recreation department at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chino hills.org/activeadults.
For assistance, call 364-2826.
