San Dimas resident Marcos Arcos, 24, and Covina’s Miranda Ibarra, 11, were the male and female overall winners at last Saturday’s Let Freedom Run 5K event held at Ayala Park in Chino.
More than 280 runners and walkers took part in the live event and another seven people took part in the virtual race with proceeds benefitting the Chino Valley YMCA and the Chino Youth Museum.
Mr. Arcos finished in a time of 17:01 to win the men’s event and Miranda ran a time of 20:46. Miranda was the fifth overall runner in the 5K event.
Top 50 runners (live event)
Marcelo Arcos, San Dimas, 17:01; Damien Zemanek, Riverside, 17:36; Frederick Herr, Covina, 18:24; Trent Smith, Riverside, 20:44; Miranda Ibarra, Covina, 20:46; Frank Bravo, Chino, 20:57; Luis Mateo-Reyes, Chino, 21:17; Richard Dan, Claremont, 21:43; Waylynn Senn, Chino, 21:44; Thomas Ryan, Chino, 21:46;
Mitchell Barron, Covina, 21:55; Owen Rhodes, Chino, 21:55; Archie Hamilton, Ontario, 22:03; Yasmin Lopez, Fontana, 22:07; Steven Mayol, Fontana, 22:13; Julianna Laurel, Chino Hills, 22:14; Scott Mesdjian, La Verne, 22:17; Margot Evans, Chino Hills, 22:36; Avery Bravo, Chino, 22:38; Francis Cabildo, Chino, 22:14;
Ericson Orlanes, Chino, 22:41; William Garcia, Corona, 22:55; Alan Bennett, Chino Hills, 23:01; Sandra Segawa, Rancho Cucamonga, 23:13; Yamilet Lopez, Fontana, 23:21; Omar Franco, Chino Hills, 23:34; James Miller, Mission Viejo, 23:356; Victoria Ibarra, Covina, 23:36; Angela Rodriguez, Jurupa Valley, 23:41; Justin Evans, 23:43;
Anthony Tietz, Chino Hills, 23:49; Jennifer Gillespie, Chino Hills, 23:54; Mariana Alquicira, Chino, 24:12; Miranda Felix, Chino, 24:38; John Serna, Ontario, 24:48; Manuel Galaviz, San Dimas, 24:50; Christina Martinez, Hemet, 24:53; Audrey Hernandez, Chino, 25:03; Ronald Archibeque, Chino, 25:22; Maria Garcia, Ontario, 25:23;
Jesenia Lopez, Fontana, 25:27; Sarah Mesdjian, La Verne, 25:28; Linda Star, Porter Ranch, 25:52; Jennifer Bravo, Chino, 25:55; Drew Pollitz, San Diego, 26:01; Luis Galaviz, San Dimas, 26:04; Salvador Olivas, Whittier, 26:07; Hsing Chi, Chino, 26:12; Christopher Valle, Moreno Valley, 26:21; Virgil Motta, Chino, 26:23.
