Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The city of Chino Hills opened all city trails Saturday, April 25, just in time for warmer weather that attracted residents under the governor’s “stay at home” order to the great outdoors. Shown walking his dog along the McCoy trail Wednesday morning is Don Foster of Chino Hills. Parking lots at all parks remain closed. The Chino Hills State Park is open to pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians but vehicular access is not allowed.

