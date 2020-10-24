San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasure/Tax Collector Ensen Mason announced Wednesday the last day to file a claim for Unclaimed Property Tax Refund is Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for any refunds that were issue prior to July 1, 2016.
Taxpayers were previously mailed refund claim forms that were never returned for processing or were mailed warrants.
“We work diligently to get taxpayers their money,” stated Mason. “We have expanded outreach efforts to help spread awareness of these unclaimed property tax refunds and have redoubled those efforts this year. This money belongs to taxpayers, and we have spent the last four years trying to find them and reunite them with it.
If claims go unclaimed for four years, state law allows tax refunds to be transferred to the County’s general fund
To search for property tax refunds by parcel number or address, taxpayers can visit www.SBCounty.gov/ATC/Pirfnet or can contact the County’s Auditor at 382-3090
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.