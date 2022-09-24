Loving Savior Fall Festival
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold its annual fall festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The event will include music, vendors, games, rides, a cake walk, and a silent auction. Information: (909) 597-2948.
Immanuel Oktoberfest
Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a family-friendly Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5648 Jefferson Ave. in Chino, with music, beer, food, games, and a bounce house. Visit: immanuelchino.org.
St. Paul the Apostle Harvest Festival
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills will hold its 33rd annual harvest festival from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 at 14085 Peyton Drive. The times are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. A 5K run-walk will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
