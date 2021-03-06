There was nervous excitement in the air Thursday morning at Hidden Trails Elementary School on Ridgeview Drive in Chino Hills as parents arrived with their children for the first day of in-person class.
The doors were open for a limited number of students after a long period of lockdown because of the coronavirus.
Pablo and Angie Iniguez walked their son Christian to the school gate, where he arrived eager to attend class for the first time this year with his teacher Kathy Goshi.
His parents said they were excited but concerned about an increased virus exposure to their parents.
Mrs. Iniguez said the family would limit interactions with them for a few weeks “just to be safe.”
The Chino Valley school district made a decision at a special board meeting March 2 to open elementary schools this week for grades TK-2. Third to sixth graders will return on Monday.
Each blended learning classroom is divided into two groups, with students attending in person on alternate days.
Families who chose distance learning will continue in that learning model until the last day of school, which is May 27 for all students.
Hidden Trails principal Lisa Sura said the first day ran smoothly.
She held two live PowerPoint presentations for parents to explain the new safety procedures, then posted the PowerPoint to the school website.
Mrs. Sura said having the lower grades return a week before the upper grades made the transition a smooth one, especially for students who were attending the school campus for the first time.
Kindergartner Johnathan Smolanovich wore a dinosaur shirt and a dinosaur mask on what he expected would be his first day of in-person learning.
But when he arrived at school accompanied by his mother Vanessa Smolanovich and his two younger siblings, they were told his assigned cohort was scheduled for Friday.
Mrs. Smolanovich said the family made a mistake when reviewing the schedule for the class cohorts, which are divided into A and B and attend on alternate days.
Six-year-old Johnathan didn’t seem concerned about the misunderstanding. He said he was excited to go to the Chino Hills Pizza Company this weekend.
The arcade area at the restaurant has been off limits for months and Johnathan wondered if the video games would be the same as he remembered them.
Crossing guard Rich Martino guided the family across the street on their way to the school and again on their way back.
Mr. Martino was enthusiastic about the task and said he had only crossed a few walkers that morning.
He expects to be busier next week when third to sixth graders return to the campus.
Mr. Martino said he had been following the school website for months waiting for news about reopening.
“I’ve been anticipating this day,” he said. “I’m happy to be back to work.”
He is retired and said he likes to get out of the house a few hours a day.
The Chino Hills resident of 25 years is employed by All City Management Services which contracts with school district for crossing guard services. He worked at different schools on a rotating basis for a few months before being assigned full-time to Hidden Trails.
“Everyone is friendly and respectful here,” he said.
