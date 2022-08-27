Residents who showed up to Lee’s Tailoring in Chino Hills last week to pick up their garments were again frustrated when the door remained closed.
Kimco, the property management company, provided a date and time for the public to pick up their clothes, but a representative did not show up because of scheduling conflicts, according to a spokesman, who apologized.
The new time and place to pick up clothing will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the spokesman.
Vicki Jett was one of four residents who stood in front of the store waiting. She said she paid $40 in advance for alterations in December and has been unable to retrieve her clothing.
Ms. Jett said she is grateful the property management is allowing residents to pick up their clothes but was frustrated when nobody showed up last week.
She dropped a note inside the mail slot, along with the other residents and received a callback regarding the new date.
The store is located at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in the Smart and Final Center, near the Boot Barn.
