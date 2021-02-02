A burglary suspect known to steal women’s underwear and other personal items from numerous homes in Chino Hills, Claremont, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana was arrested Jan. 28 by the Chino Hills Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.
Diego Aguirre, 32, of Fontana, is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center on two counts of burglary and a parole violation, said Detective Robert Scribner.
The suspect had been convicted on nine counts of burglary and one count of possession of stolen property on Oct. 28, 2014 and given a 17-year prison sentence in connection to burglaries in Chino Hills, Claremont, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland and Riverside.
He was released on parole in April 2020 after serving seven years.
Those burglaries took place between November 2012 and January 2013.
Detective Scribner said Chino Hills police investigators recognized the Modus Operandi— defined as a particular way of doing something—associated with the suspect last month in burglary cases in Chino Hills in December and January.
“During the subsequent investigation, investigators found that there were numerous residential burglaries Mr. Aguirre was suspected of committing in Claremont, Rancho Cucamonga and Chino Hills,” Detective Scribner said.
Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Narcotics Division and Chino Hills police arrested the suspect at 10:30 p.m. in the 17400 block of Grevillea Street in Fontana after a residential burglary in that city was reported.
“Mr. Aguirre was known to steal women’s underwear as well as other personal items,” Detective Scribner said. “Investigators believe there are possibly unidentified victims and are requesting contact from victims who had female underwear stolen in a residential burglary.”
Anyone with information can call Detective Scribner at (909) 364-2000 or WeTip at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
