The City of Chino Hills will present its annual State of the City address at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27 via Zoom.
Mayor Brian Johsz will focus on the theme “Unity Within the Community” as he reflects on how Chino Hills handled the challenges of 2020.
“This past year has been difficult for all of us, but COVID-19 has spotlighted our resilience as a community and our care for one another,” he said. “Chino Hills is filled with incredible people, from our residents to our businesses, and we continue to be inspired by our community’s ability to unite during challenging times.”
Mr. Johsz and the council will deliver insights on how the city navigated the pandemic and adapted to providing services and resources to residents and business owners.
The presentation will highlight unsung heroes and include an overview of new and ongoing projects.
Registration is required by Friday, May 21 by visiting chinohills.org/stateofthecity.
