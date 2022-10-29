Crowns of love
Photo by Evelyn Anleu-Yates

Della Robbia wreath production is underway at Boys Republic, a home for troubled youth in Chino Hills, where students and workers are assembling seed pods, pine cones, and evergreen springs that will cover the foundations held by seasonal employees (from left) Maribel Puga, Estela Aguilera, Maria Perez, Teresa Perez, and Socorro Trejo. Students will earn their warehouse certificate after training and practice in the “pod barn.” To order a wreath, call (909) 591-9122 or visit boysrepublic.org and click on the “Giving” tab and “Della Robbia Wreaths.” Residents can also purchase a wreath on the campus at 1907 Boys Republic Drive, south of Grand Avenue.

