Congresswoman Norma J. Torres, whose 35th District includes Chino, has launched a Distance Learning Challenge for kindergarten through 12th grade students in the district.
The challenge is meant to close out the academic school year and reward students for their year-round work and adjustment to distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.
To enter the raffle drawing for prizes, parents must submit copies of their child’s report card or various photos of their child showing distance learning in action. Additional entries into the drawing will be awarded for good grades on the report card.
Participating students will have a chance to win one of many prizes, including Apple AirPods, televisions, and Kindle Fire Tablets.
Deadline to enter is Monday, June 1 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfx DcVxuUXDsBqqnvjBcZg_RxQ0_MinyZOf9gwi9EEBL78Jg/viewform.
