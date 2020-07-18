The KAMS Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps disadvantaged youth through sports and mentoring, has partnered with P&P Imports of Irvine to supply soccer balls bearing positive messages to foster children.
The foundation was established by the family of 22-year-old Kamran Siddiqui of Chino Hills, who died in 2017 in a motorcycle accident.
Mr. Siddiqui, a 2013 Ayala High School graduate, was passionate about soccer and a desire to help the less fortunate, which prompted the family to form the foundation.
At the time of his passing, he was a junior studying business at Cal State Fullerton while working at Crown Technical Systems in Fontana.
Uplifting sayings
Foundation interns and volunteers write quotes and positive comments on the balls such as “never give up,” “you can do it” and dream big” to provide hope and encouragement to the foster children, said president and co-founder Debbie Beck-Siddiqui, who is Kamran’s mother.
“When children begin to doubt themselves, we want them to look at their affirmation ball and be reminded of their worth and ability to dream big and never give up,” Mrs. Beck-Siddiqui said. “We hope to empower youth to excel in the game of life.”
P&P Imports, a sporting goods and outdoor games enterprise, provided 250 affirmation balls that will be given to foster children in the Inland Empire through Sunshine Family Services, she said.
The foundation distributed 98 affirmation balls to children in Chino Valley in partnership with God’s Pantry food distribution at Inland Hills Church in Chino.
Since it was established, the Foundation has conducted numerous summer sports and character-building programs.
KAMS is currently conducting a nine-week virtual youth empowerment program in partnership with the City of Chino’s summer camps. Because of COVID-19, the program has allowed the foundation to teach children coping skills and help them identify their emotions and feelings, Mrs. Beck-Siddiqui said.
The foundation awarded its first scholarship to Lance Ward of Ayala High School.
Fifteen youth empowerment programs took place in the 2019-20 school year at eight elementary schools in Chino in partnership with the Chino Valley School District and the City of Chino and two empowerment programs took place in Chino Hills.
The KAMS Foundation stands for “Kids’ Affirmation through Mentorship and Sports.”
Information: kamsfoun dation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.