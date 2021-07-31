Faithful volunteers for Christ Lutheran Church Preschool transformed their aging playground into a bright, happy place for children just a few months after a fire damaged two classrooms that closed the school in April.
Boy Scouts from Troop 201 created a waterwise landscape path adjacent to the playground adding an impressive landscape.
Stewart Olekszak led the effort for his Eagle Scout project, including the placement of a wooden bench underneath the old pine tree that was trimmed of a dangerously leaning branch.
“The scouts continue to be an invaluable asset to our church, and we love our affiliation with Troop 201,” said Pastor Roy Robbins.
The church caught on fire after a power outage in the Francis Avenue neighborhood.
After firefighters responded to a small fire at Vernon Avenue caused by equipment on a power pole that melted and fell onto the lawn, a parishioner saw sparks at the church.
The firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Although the damage was minor, remediation had to be undertaken because of smoke and water damage.
Portions of the roof cut by firefighters for ventilation were replaced.
Church council president Linnea Pierson said the fire turned out to be a blessing.
“We could not have done this project if the preschool was open,” she said. “We would not have been able to keep the children inside for three months.”
Pastor Robbins remarked, “we went from one of the worst-looking playgrounds to one of the better-looking playgrounds.”
Church volunteers with expertise in various areas worked to make the project a success, the pastor said.
Preschool director Stacey Strasser said the school is working on getting its attendance back up.
Most of the children did not return because parents had to find other preschools, but some of the children did return, she said.
According to Ms. Pierson, it has cost $19,000 to build the new playground funded by donations and the Go Fund Me account set up after the fire.
The project included removing all sand and replacing it with playground mulch, removing grass and replacing it with new sod, installing new sprinklers, replacing the swing sets, adding a small sandbox, and a purple caterpillar toy.
Preschool teacher Ana Cervantez painted a bright butterfly mural on the storage shed including special symbols for the children.
Work on the damaged preschool classrooms was covered by the church’s insurance.
Christ Lutheran Church was built on Francis Avenue in 1966.
It was then known as St. Stephen Lutheran Church until the name was changed to Christ Lutheran in 1974.
