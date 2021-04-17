The little church in Sleepy Hollow was built and dedicated in 1947 as an Evangelical Free Church, called the “Carbon Canyon Community Evangelical Free Church” on Carbon Canyon Road and Rosemary Lane.
Three years earlier, on June 18, 1944, a Sunday School was organized in Sleepy Hollow by the Rev. J. I. Bodie, missionary for the American Sunday School Union.
C.L. Green of Placentia was elected superintendent and remained the leader for the next 2½ years.
Residents met for church services in the summer cabin of Mr. and Mrs. James Patterson and the adjoining cabin belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Vance Hill.
Sleepy Hollow was known as a vacation getaway and houses were built as small cabins.
In 1945, the land was purchased by Mr. Patterson and construction for the church began a year later.
He died in 1955.
Dedication services were held May 4, 1947.
Dr. Ernest Wiebe of Highland Park was the first pastor, until the fall of 1949.
In February 1953, a formal constitution was adopted as an independent interdenominational organization and a church membership was formed.
In 1963, an application was made to the Western District Conference of the Evangelical Free Church of America and the Carbon Canyon Church was formally accepted as a member in October 1964.
From June 1967 until April 1968, the church was without a pastor.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Johanson labored to keep interest in the church alive and encouraged children in Sleepy Hollow to attend Sunday School.
In April 1968, Rev. Earl Potter of Placentia became the pastor and served until at least the mid 1970s.
The church address was listed in an advertisement in the Champion as 16776 Carbon Canyon Road, “in the Wildwood.”
--From Champion archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.