Priorities established by the Chino Valley school board in 2017 for Measure G bonds will guide the district in projects to be funded with a second issuance of $258 million.
“The second issuance of bond funds will cover projects already in progress as well as some of those approved by the board previously but not yet started,” assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and operations Greg Stachura said.
Mr. Stachura said the projects include phase one and phase two of Chino High, modernization of Canyon Hills Junior High, Townsend Junior High and Ayala High, safety and security measures at several school sites, and the purchase of land for a second school to be built in the Chino Preserve.
Last year, the district added several portable classrooms at Cal Aero Preserve K-8 Academy to accommodate growth in the area until a new school could be built.
Mr. Stachura said the district does not agree with some language included in the purchase agreement for the land owned by Lewis Management Corporation.
“It would require the district to sell the property back to them in the event that we do not build a school on it,” Mr. Stachura said. “We have told them that until it is removed, we will not move forward.”
Mr. Stachura said if the Preserve land purchase and school construction does not proceed in a timely manner, modernization projects at Butterfield, Eagle Canyon and Hidden Trails elementary schools would be moved up.
Developer Randall Lewis told the Champion Thursday that he “very much hopes they can move forward with the project because families are moving to the Preserve.”
Mr. Lewis said a letter was sent to Supt. Norm Enfield to ask for a meeting to discuss the district’s concerns.
Mr. Stachura said modernization of Country Springs and Rolling Ridge elementary schools will be finished by the end of the month.
Earlier this summer, modernization work began at Canyon Hills Junior High, Townsend Junior High and Ayala High.
Progress with the new Chino High campus is ongoing with several main buildings being constructed on the north end.
