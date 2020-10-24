CrossPoint Church in Chino will host a Fall Family Fun Night open to the community 6 to 8 p.m. today (Oct. 24) on the church green at 6950 Edison Ave.
The free event will include pumpkin decorating (bring your own pumpkin), crafts, pre-packaged candy, pre-packaged popcorn, and the movie “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” showing on the big screen.
Participants should bring a chair or blanket.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
