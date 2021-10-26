Two men believed to have burglarized more than 20 homes in Chino Hills were arrested Oct. 22 after a traffic stop by the West Covina Police Department.
Rodney Earl Moore, 29, of Long Beach and Trevon Cinque Thomas, 28, of Los Angeles were released on bail at 2:26 a.m. Sunday morning, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Chino Hills deputies were notified by a resident of the 14000 block of Foxwood Road in Chino Hills at 8:23 p.m. about a person seen running out of a neighbor’s house, Detective Ryan Girard said.
Investigators quickly identified the suspects and their location, he said.
“With help of the West Covina Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted and both suspects were detained for further investigation,” Detective Girard said. “Detectives determined Mr. Moore and Mr. Thomas were in possession of stolen property from the burglarized residence.”
A search warrant was served the next day on Mr. Thomas’ apartment where detectives recovered stolen jewelry and 41 designer handbags believed to have been stolen during the burglaries in Chino Hills, Detective Girard said.
Both suspects are facing charges of residential burglary and conspiracy.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
