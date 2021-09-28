A student at Cal Aero Preserve Academy and a student at Don Lugo High were taken into custody last week by Chino police officers and later released to their parents after they were each found with a knife on their school campuses.
The names, ages and grades of the students were not released because of their ages.
Chino Police were called to the Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade school at 15800 Main St. at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 on a report of a student in possession of a knife, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The investigation revealed the student had been contacted by school staff and escorted to the officer after admitting to having a four-inch knife in his backpack,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Chino Police contacted the student and took him into custody.”
On Sept. 23, Chino Police went to Don Lugo High at 13400 Pipeline Ave. at 7:30 a.m. about a student in possession with a knife, the sergeant said.
“The student was contacted by school security the day prior and found him to be in possession of a 2.5-inch flip knife,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Chino Police took the unidentified student into custody before releasing the teen to his parents.
There were no reports of injuries or threats made at the schools.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.