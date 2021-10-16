Eastbound and westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway will close periodically weeknights through Friday, Oct. 29 as part of the ongoing Three Bridges Project to replace the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues bridges above the freeway.
Caltrans began closing lanes Wednesday between Reservoir Street and Mountain Avenue to allow Southern California Edison to install conduit on the Monte Vista bridge.
Lane closures will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Caltrans officials said the eastbound Reservoir Street and Central Avenue on- ramps may be closed along with the westbound Ramona and Mountain avenues onramps.
Information: 60swarm.com or call (833) 607-9276.
