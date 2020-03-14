Big changes are ahead in the way Chino Hills residents can build second housing units on their properties.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday at 7 p.m. will hold a workshop in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, to discuss California’s new laws that encourage development of accessory dwelling units. These units, previously called “granny flats” and sometimes referred to as “mother-in-law” quarters, provide independent living facilities on the same lot as a primary housing unit, such as rental rooms with a private entrance, and detached and attached structures that provide tenant housing. The new laws will limit the city’s ability to impose regulatory requirements on these units such as mandating a minimum lot size.
Any provisions in the city’s current regulations that do not conform to the new law are now null and void.
