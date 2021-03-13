The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first set of recommendations that now allow people who are fully vaccinated to gather with each other without masks and without staying six feet apart.
This new guidance includes recommendations for how and when a fully vaccinated individual can visit with other people who are fully vaccinated and with other people who are not vaccinated.
The new guidelines also permit non-masked visits with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Those at high risk include people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease or cancer.
Grandparents example
This would allow, for example, grandparents who are fully vaccinated to visit with their unvaccinated healthy children and grandchildren or the home of a healthy friend, without having to where a mask or staying six feet apart.
Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine, according to the CDC.
Fully vaccinated individuals may forgo testing and quarantine following a known COVID-19 exposure, as long as they are not experiencing symptoms, according to the CDC.
Don’t travel yet
The CDC is not updating its travel guidance.
Individuals should continue to avoid nonessential travel, regardless of vaccination status.
CDC officials said spikes in cases occur when travelling increases during holidays, and variants have emerged from international travelling.
Variants have been known to occur in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa.
Although vaccinations are accelerating, at this point only 6.1 percent of San Bernardino County residents have been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a county spokesperson.
County Director of Public Health Corwin Porter said, “While we can all be encouraged and pleased that this is a positive step, we have to also recognize that we still have some distance to go.“
Until then, we are asking everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands often, get tested, and avoid unsafe social gatherings to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated,” he said.
CDC will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated and additional scientific evidence becomes available.
Information: cdc.gov and click on “When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.