The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on the Bridge Replacement Project on State Route 60 (SR-60), part of the 60 Swarm, to replace the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson Avenue bridges in Chino.
Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6
Eastbound and westbound lanes #1 and #2 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue.
Lanes will be available in each direction on SR-60 during the day.
The speed limit will be lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
For up to date information call the 60 Swarm hotline at 1-833-607-9276.
