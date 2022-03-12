The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at Diamond Bar City Council chambers, 21810 Copley Dr., online, or by phone.
The Authority will discuss the proposed $217,362 budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which requires contributions from the City of Chino Hills, the City of Diamond Bar, and the City of Industry.
The Authority will be shown a preview of the new website that will provide a central location for agendas, documents, and related information.
Those who wish to listen to the meeting by phone can call (415) 655-0052 and enter access code 509791253.
Those who want to join the meeting and make comments can visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regi
