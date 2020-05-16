The Associated Chino Teachers (ACT) has named its Secondary Teacher of the Year and Nurse of the Year for the Chino Valley Unified School District for the 2019-20 school year.
ACT president Brenda Walker said these were the only two categories that received nominations this year.
Other categories for which nominations were not received were elementary teacher of the year and counselor of the year.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual celebration was held last week instead of a luncheon event at a restaurant, as is customary.
The 2019-20 Secondary Teacher of the Year Annette Deming began working in the Chino Valley school district at Don Lugo High seven years ago.
Mrs. Deming teaches English 10 honors and is also advisor of the student newspaper Quest News, which has won multiple awards from School Newspapers Online.
Several articles by Quest News reporters have been published in the Los Angeles Times High School Insider.
Mrs. Deming is also Don Lugo’s theater department director.
In this role, she helped to create a partnership with Disney Performing Arts in Anaheim to train students in all aspects of production.
In a May 13 article by Quest News managing editor Karly Ortiz, coworkers and students describe Mrs. Deming as hardworking, passionate, and dedicated to her students’ success.
Mrs. Deming is the president of the Southern California Inland Empire Journalism Education Association.
She is currently working towards a Master of Journalism credential and has been invited to participate this summer in the PBS NewsHour 10th Annual Teacher Workshop for news broadcasting.
Chino Valley Unified School District 2019-20 Nurse of the Year Jeannetta Altenburg has worked for more than 20 years in the school district.
Speaking at the May 7 school board meeting, Ms. Walker said Ms. Altenburg “has been a positive advocate for her nurse colleagues and a champion for her students and families.”
Ms. Altenburg is assigned to Don Lugo High in Chino and Boys Republic High in Chino Hills and has filled in this year as needed at Ramona Junior High and Buena Vista Continuation High, both in Chino.
She also currently trains nurses, mentors student nurses and is the ACT site representative for the nurses’ group.
Her previous school assignments were at Rolling Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills and Rhodes Elementary in Chino, Briggs K-8 Elementary in Chino and Chino Hills and Chino high schools.
She has written grants in excess of $3 million for student programs and helped develop the first program for homeless students, now called CARE.
