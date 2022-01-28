Forty pounds of processed marijuana and a firearm were seized by the Chino Hills Police Department Friday morning after a search warrant was served on a home in the 1900 block of Deer Haven Drive, police reported.
Derrick Robinson, 34, a resident of Orlando, Florida, was taken into custody on suspicion of theft of utilities and marijuana cultivation, Deputy J. Drayer said.
The Chino Hills Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marijuana team went to the home at 8:30 a.m. to serve the search warrant, the deputy said.
“During the investigation, deputies discovered Mr. Robinson was responsible for an electrical bypass, which resulted in the theft of utilities,” he said.
Mr. Robinson was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
A bail amount was not available through jail records Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
