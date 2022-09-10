The Art Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation, known as chARTS, has partnered with the City of Chino Hills to display the work of local artists.
The second art show of the year will feature the work of seven Chino Hills artists from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Light refreshments will be served.
The art will be on display in the lobby until Nov. 4.
Elisheva Clodfelter creates watercolor and soft pastel paintings. She is a retired television graphic artist and editor, where her work included documentaries and children’s educational programs.
Blanca Gonzalez participated in a youth art program that led to work on a chalk art project used for the cover of the Spike Lee movie “Do the Right Thing.” She worked with Richard Wyatt Jr., on his mural at the Watts Tower Museum.
Karen Hardin paints with watercolor, gouache, acrylic, oils, and pastels. She is an impressionist artist but uses other styles as well. Her paintings are nature-inspired including landscapes and seascapes.
Emmanuelle Hidalgo is a recent graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design, and a studio arts minor in ceramics and painting.
Mary M. McCarthy taught art to elementary students for 19 of her 30-year career in education. She paints with watercolors, oils, acrylics, and pastels and her paintings have won awards at local art shows.
Merry Rogers is a water color artist who creates paintings of nature, still life, and animals, seeking inspiration from the scenic views in Chino Hills. Her painting “Purple Petals” received an award at the Paso Robles Mid State Fair.
Sylvia Camarillo-Uthus has focused on painting for the last five years. She works with acrylic, watercolor, ink, and graphite on canvas, paper, wood, rock, and slate. Her inspiration comes from nature, dance, and animals.
The chARTS committee invites Chino Hills artists to submit their work in various mediums and styles to be considered for future shows at the Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.