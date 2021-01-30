Three men were arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of trying to rob a man inside a Chino house where approximately 500 marijuana plants were being grown, according to the Chino Police Department.
The suspects—identified as Zhong Huang, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Fei Han, 35, of West Covina; and Jainwen Luo, 33, of San Gabriel—were arrested after they ran from the home in the 11500 block of Cambria Street, located a block west of Central Avenue between Francis Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.
They are each being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of kidnapping and armed robbery inside an occupied dwelling, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Chino police officers went to the home at 1:39 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery in progress, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“A neighbor observed three men making forced entry into the residence armed with handguns,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “When officers arrived, they observed damage to the front door.”
A short time later, police saw the home’s garage door open and two men standing in the garage.
“The men failed to follow verbal commands given by the officers and retreated into the house,” the sergeant said. The unidentified victim ran from the house and told officers that the three suspects fled from a second-story window at the back of the home. Police officers from Ontario and Upland departments were called to help as Chino police officers surrounded the area.
“The suspects began jumping perimeter walls into neighboring yards,” Sgt. Jacquez said. Two suspects were arrested without incident after they were found in a neighbor’s backyard, and the third man was found hiding in bushes.
He was also arrested without incident, Sgt. Jacquez said. “Officers learned the residence was being used to operate an active indoor marijuana cultivation,” he said. “The three male suspects were robbing the victim of the marijuana plats when officers arrived.” It’s not yet known if the victim will face any charges related to the marijuana plants. Chino police seized the plants after getting a search warrant and City of Chino Code Enforcement was called for a safety inspection of the home.
