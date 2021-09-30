A 53-year-old Chino woman was arrested twice in less than 36 hours by Chino police officers on suspicion of ransacking the trunk of a parked car and later on suspicion of taking a woman’s purse and fighting with the victim.
Kimberly Suzanne Quist is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, following her second arrest that took place at 12:10 p.m. last Saturday.
Chino police went to the Goodwill Store at 12458 Central Ave. on a report of two women fighting over a purse, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Once the subjects were separated, they learned the suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and retrieved a purse while the car was parked outside the store,” he said.
The victim confronted the suspect when she walked out of the Goodwill, and the fight occurred, the sergeant said.
At 4:07 a.m. the previous day, Ms. Quist was arrested on suspicion of attempting to break into vehicles parked at the Motel 6 at 12266 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway.
“When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had ransacked through the truck of a parked vehicle and had been looking into car windows,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center at 5:50 a.m. and was released with a citation at 2:32 p.m., jail records show.
