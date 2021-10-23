The exponential increase in industrial development has prompted the City of Chino to take a time out on establishing warehouses at three locations north of Schaefer Avenue.
On Tuesday, the Chino City Council approved an urgency ordinance 4-1 granting a 45-day moratorium that went into effect immediately and will continue until Dec. 3.
The council has the option to extend the ban two times, totaling almost two years.
The moratorium would apply to the northeast corner of Yorba and Schaefer avenues, the southwest corner of Chino and Central avenues, and the southwest triangle at Monte Vista and Chino avenues.
The ordinance will halt all warehouse applications in those locations that were not completed as of Oct. 19.
Councilman Walt Pocock voted against the ban, stating that 45 days is workable, but two years is a long time.
“That’s kind of scary for me since the zone has been in place for 45 years or so,” Councilman Pocock said.
Tom Valentine was one of approximately 15 members of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) who attended the meeting to oppose the moratorium.
The quality control manager said the measure would negatively impact his work.
“We take our paychecks and shop at local markets, go to restaurants, the movie theaters and so on. These projects provide us with a decent living wage,” he said. “The action you are considering will impact us in ways you haven’t considered,” Mr. Valentine said. “The next time you drive by a warehouse, remember that it took a lot of hard work to make it.”
Councilmember Karen Comstock reassured industrial laborers that the ordinance would not have negative impacts on current projects.
“We’re not trying to kill jobs, or development, or the economy,” she said. “There aren’t any current projects there.” She added, “We don’t have much land left in Chino, and I think it’s worth preserving and evaluating whether or not these parcels are suitable.”
According to City Attorney Fred Galante, the temporary ban will give city staff enough time to go over any concerns with landowners, businesses, and residents. Staff members will determine the environmental and health impacts to establish methods that better protect the community. City staff will perform a fiscal impact analysis to determine generated income from industrial uses.
