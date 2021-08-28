Thousands of guests are expected to visit The Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills.
The late Mr. McQueen, an actor famous for his action movies in the late 1950s through 1980, was a resident of the home for troubled youth when he was in his teens.
Tickets are $10, and can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Attendees may bring an ice chest, but alcohol or smoking are not permitted.
An awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. with distribution of hand-made trophies made by Boys Republic students.
Free tram tours of the Boys Republic campus will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A “Show Welcome Party” will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 with tickets costing $25, and a commemorative dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $125 per person.
Information: stevemcque encarshow.com.
