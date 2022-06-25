Following concerns and a delayed decision, Oak Massage will be permitted to operate at the Chino Promenade, north of Philadelphia Street, between Benson and Central avenues.
A conditional use permit was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Monday on a vote of 5-2, with Commissioners Curtis Burton and Larry Vieira opposed.
At the May 16 planning commission meeting, Mr. Burton expressed concerns with the proposal because previous massage establishments brought in prostitution activity.
The new massage establishment will be in the same suite where Nana’s Massage was located. Nana’s Massage was shut down due to prostitution activity nine years ago, said Police Chief Wes Simmons on May 26. The Chino Police Department and code enforcement regularly checks massage businesses to verify they are in compliance with local and state laws, Chief Simmons said.
Oak Massage was found to have no affiliation with the previous business, Project Planner Brian Sitton said. A background check will be completed on the owner and all massage therapists, he said.
Oak Massage will have interior and exterior cameras and provide law enforcement access to their videos for criminal investigations, Mr. Sitton said.
The business will offer Swedish body, Thai and foot massages with prices ranging from $25 to $95.
The facility will operate Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is estimated to perform 150 to 250 massages weekly. There will be four therapy rooms, with a lobby area in front and a restroom at the rear.
Commissioner Jimmy Alexandris said he felt assured by the parameters taken by staff.
“If this were to go astray, we can take care of it and shut it down immediately,” he said.
