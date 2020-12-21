Chino police are searching for a man who armed himself with a shotgun and threatened to shoot City of Chino employees Dec. 17 after they confronted the suspect who stole a piece of equipment from a city work truck.
Officers went to a business in the 13700 block of Central Avenue at 12:24 p.m. on a report of a man with a gun, said Chino police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The subject was confronted about the theft by city employees and he immediately retrieved what appeared to be a shotgun from his car and threatened to shoot the city employees,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The suspect, however, got into a vehicle and fled before officers could arrive.
No injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was not provided by investigators.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
