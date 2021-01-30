‘Tots in a Box’ create have snow much fun in virtual show

A class of 3 and 4 year-olds created snowflakes out of construction paper on Tuesday at Chino’s Tiny Tots program held remotely in a classroom-turned-production studio at the Carolyn Owens Community Building.
The program is called Tots in a Box because parents receive a box of craft materials for a fee to take home for each three-week session.
Young children use their imagination much like previous generations watching television shows like Romper Room and Barney.
“I see you Emily, you’re wearing a princess dress today,” Community Service Specialist Diana Delgado said.
After counting, arranging and pasting, 21 snowflakes were held up by the children forming a mosaic in their individual squares.
“All these snowflakes make it look like it’s snowing on my computer,” Ms. Delgado said.
Ingrid Chavez, sitting across from Ms. Delgado, used a linked computer to assist with the lesson.
She watches for raised hands and alerts Ms. Delgado when someone wants to share.
Students’ microphones are turned off, but they can raise their hands and know how to unmute themselves.
Ms. Chavez has worked as a community services specialist in Chino for 20 years and her own children participated in the Tiny Tots program.
Ms. Delgado has worked in the same capacity for 17 years.
Program coordinator Tammy Dawson said although the virtual program is a success, the children are missed.
“The whole building misses the tiny tots. We were used to hearing them and seeing them come and go,” she said.
Tiny Tot classes are held twice a week for 30 minutes each.
Sessions are themed and last for three weeks.
Cost per session is $25 for Chino residents and $35 for non-residents.
To register: visit cityof chino/programs, call (909) 334-3258, or visit the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
