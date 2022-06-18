Kimball Avenue to be closed for six weeks

The westbound lanes of Kimball Avenue between Euclid and Fern avenues will be closed for an additional six weeks after an assessment determined there was major damage to the waterline struck by a construction crew on May 25.
A crew was installing a sewer system for Ontario developer ProLogis when it struck the Chino Basin Desalter Authority waterline, said city spokesperson Vivian Castro.
ProLogis is building some of the industrial development along the north side of Merrill Avenue in the City of Ontario, Ms. Castro said.
When the City of Chino announced the delay on social media Monday, numerous residents questioned whether the road would be open in six weeks and complained about traffic congestion in The Preserve.
A preferred detour is Bickmore Avenue to Fern, with the secondary detour of Edison to Central, suggested the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.